Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

ENR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

