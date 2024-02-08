Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RLYB stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

