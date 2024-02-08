Symbotic Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Symbotic has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Symbotic by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

