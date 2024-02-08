Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

