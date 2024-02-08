Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

