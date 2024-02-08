Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on B. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of B stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

