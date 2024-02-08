The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

