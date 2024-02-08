IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.84-11.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.840-11.330 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.13. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

