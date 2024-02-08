Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $73.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 41.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

