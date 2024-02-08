Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.