UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

LON UKCM opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.44. The stock has a market cap of £855.40 million, a P/E ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 0.34. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 47.15 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

