PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

