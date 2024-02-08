PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

