John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

