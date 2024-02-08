John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.88 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

