PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PTY opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $102,251.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

