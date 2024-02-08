PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In other PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,251.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.