Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

