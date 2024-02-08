General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Head-To-Head Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 5.89% 14.34% 3.87% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for General Motors and Arrival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 2 11 1 2.80 Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $50.55, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Arrival.

This table compares General Motors and Arrival’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $171.84 billion 0.26 $10.13 billion $7.31 5.30 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Arrival on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

