Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.15.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

