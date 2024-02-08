Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.15.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

