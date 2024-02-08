Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.15.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $470,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

