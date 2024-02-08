Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $470,000.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
