DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $196.05 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $196.05 million and approximately $420.32 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00153622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

