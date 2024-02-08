Harvest Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $1.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $38.99 or 0.00087329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,944 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

