Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AIO stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
