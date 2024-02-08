GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.46. GDS shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 715,946 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.