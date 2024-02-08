Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.54

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 151890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

