John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $18.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.