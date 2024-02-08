Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

