Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $2,982,419. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 178,608 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.41.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.