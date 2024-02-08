C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

