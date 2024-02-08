PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2,890.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $14,302,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $7,122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

