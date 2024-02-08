NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.19 on Monday. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

