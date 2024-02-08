UBS Group Raises Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $43.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

