Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

