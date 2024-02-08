Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NSSC stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 227,473 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

