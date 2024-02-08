ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock worth $13,799,296. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 142,738 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,223,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

