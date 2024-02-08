Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methanex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

