Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

GLPG opened at $38.49 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 669,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

