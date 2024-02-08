Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.20 on Monday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock worth $373,739. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.