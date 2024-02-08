DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $45.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.6 %

DocuSign stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

