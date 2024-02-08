The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells $89,938.62 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

