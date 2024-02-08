Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.9 %

AvePoint stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvePoint by 274.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in AvePoint by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AvePoint by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 17.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.