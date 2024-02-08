BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,258,959.32 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,756,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,206,442.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.78 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

