Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $206,440.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.52 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

