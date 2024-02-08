FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells $348,750.00 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FCFS stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

