BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $287,437.54 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,982.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,650 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,634 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,693.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.6% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

