Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

