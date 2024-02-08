Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of AYX opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

