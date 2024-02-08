Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

