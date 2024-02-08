Desjardins Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $23.04 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

